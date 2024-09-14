Musiala scores after 15 seconds and Kane gets a hat trick as Bayern wins 6-1 at Kiel

KIEL, Germany (AP) — Jamal Musiala scored after 15 seconds and Harry Kane had a hat trick as Bayern Munich routed promoted Holstein Kiel 6-1 to continue Vincent Kompany’s winning start as coach. Bayern was 3-0 up after just 13 minutes and has won all four of its league and cup games under Kompany. Victor Boniface scored twice as Bayer Leverkusen beat Hoffenheim 4-1 to rebound from a rare Bundesliga loss. Leipzig dropped points for the first time this season in a 0-0 draw with Union Berlin after Union goalkeeper Frederik Ronnow saved a penalty.

