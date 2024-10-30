Musiala scores a hat trick as Bayern Munich beats Mainz 4-0 in German Cup

MAINZ, Germany (AP) — Jamal Musiala scored a first-half hat trick as Bayern Munich reached the third round of the German Cup in a 4-0 win over Mainz. Bayern was never seriously tested after Musiala opened the scoring less than 90 seconds into the game. The ease of the win underlined Bayern’s return to the sort of domestic dominance it’s used to in Germany after a trophyless 2023-24 season, even if its Champions League campaign has been less impressive. Union Berlin lost 2-0 to third-division Arminia Bielefeld.

