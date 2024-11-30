Musiala saves Bayern from Klassiker defeat in draw at Dortmund in Bundesliga

BERLIN (AP) — Jamal Musiala has scored late to save Bayern Munich from its first Bundesliga loss of the season with a 1-1 draw at Borussia Dortmund in “der Klassiker.” Florian Wirtz made the difference for Bayer Leverkusen in a 2-1 win at Union Berlin. Leipzig was routed 5-1 at home to Wolfsburg, a defeat that leaves coach Marco Rose in a tenuous position. Ermedin Demirović equalized twice for Stuttgart to draw at Werder Bremen 2-2, Freiburg beat Borussia Mönchengladbach 3-1 and Augsburg defeated last-place Bochum 1-0.

