Musiala saves Bayern from Klassiker defeat in draw at Dortmund in Bundesliga

By CIARÁN FAHEY The Associated Press
Bayer Leverkusen players celebrate after Frimpong's goal during the Bundesliga soccer match between FC Union Berlin and Bayer Leverkusen, in Berlin, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. (Andreas Gora/dpa via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Andreas Gora]

BERLIN (AP) — Jamal Musiala has scored late to save Bayern Munich from its first Bundesliga loss of the season with a 1-1 draw at Borussia Dortmund in “der Klassiker.” Florian Wirtz made the difference for Bayer Leverkusen in a 2-1 win at Union Berlin. Leipzig was routed 5-1 at home to Wolfsburg, a defeat that leaves coach Marco Rose in a tenuous position. Ermedin Demirović equalized twice for Stuttgart to draw at Werder Bremen 2-2, Freiburg beat Borussia Mönchengladbach 3-1 and Augsburg defeated last-place Bochum 1-0.

