Mushtaq says Shakib playing positive role in getting Bangladesh focused on cricket despite turmoil

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Bangladesh spin bowling coach Mushtaq Ahmed says former lawmaker Shakib Al Hasan and other senior cricketers are helping the team to focus on the test series against Pakistan after political turmoil at home disrupted preparations. Mushtaq says, “All the players are very mature and very excited” ahead of next week’s first test in Rawalpindi. He adds that ”management is very good with the players and seniors like Shakib are playing a positive role by talking with the young guys.” The Bangladesh squad flew into Lahore on Tuesday. That was four days ahead of schedule after training was disrupted by protests at home that forced Prime Minister Hasina Wajid to resign and parliament to be dissolved.

