Mushfiqur’s century helps Bangladesh reach 389-6 to trail Pakistan by 59 runs in 1st test

RAWALPINDI, Pakistan (AP) — Mushfiqur Rahim’s 11th test century and first against Pakistan helped Bangladesh reduce the home side’s lead to 59 runs on the fourth day of the first cricket test. Mushfiqur is playing his first test after 10 months. He showed plenty of patience Saturday against an all-out pace attack to remain unbeaten on 101 and lead Bangladesh to 389-6 in its first innings at lunch. Mehidy Hasan Miraz was unbeaten on 17 off 44 balls after Pakistan scored 448-6 declared in its first innings.

