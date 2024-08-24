Mushfiqur and Mehidy nullify Pakistan’s pace as Bangladesh leads by 94 runs in 1st test

RAWALPINDI, Pakistan (AP) — Mushfiqur Rahim dug in to score a superb 191 and share a record stand with Mehidy Hasan Miraz as Bangladesh nullified Pakistan pace attack in the first test. Mushfiqur’s 11th test hundred lifted Bangladesh to 565 all out on Day 4. It was Bangladesh’s third highest score away from home, with Pakistan’s ploy to go with four fast bowlers failing to work on a greenish wicket that eased considerably for batting. Pakistan lost opener Saim Ayub early in its second innings and was 23-1 at stumps, trailing Bangladesh by 94 runs. Abdullah Shafique was not out on 12 while captain Shan Masood was unbeaten on 9.

