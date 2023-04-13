Musetti sends Djokovic to another early exit at Monte Carlo

MONACO (AP) — Novak Djokovic has lost in the third round at the Monte Carlo Masters. Playing only his second match on clay this season after a one-month pause, the top-ranked Serb lost 4-6, 7-5, 6-4 against Lorenzo Musetti on Thursday. The 16th-seeded Musetti will take on Jannik Sinner in the quarterfinals. Jan-Lennard Struff advanced with a 6-1, 7-6 (6) win over fourth-seeded Casper Ruud. Sixth-seeded Holger Rune progressed without playing when Matteo Berrettini withdrew due to an injury. The seventh-seeded Sinner came from behind and saved a match point to get past No. 10 seed Hubert Hurkacz 3-6, 7-6 (6), 6-1.

