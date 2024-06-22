Musetti outlasts Thompson at Queen’s Club, gets Paul in final

LONDON (AP) — Lorenzo Musetti has reached the final at the grass-court Queen’s Club after outlasting Jordan Thompson 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 in London. Musetti will face Tommy Paul for the title. The Italian, ranked No. 30, has won both of his previous two tour-level finals. This will be his first final on grass. Earlier, 13th-ranked Paul advanced in an all-American semifinal against Sebastian Korda, winning 6-4, 7-6.

