Musetti beats Fritz in straight sets to reach second round at Monte Carlo Masters

Unseeded players Borna Coric of Croatia and Lorenzo Musetti of Italy have advanced to the second round of the Monte Carlo Masters. Musetti downed 13th-seeded American Taylor Fritz 6-4, 6-4 and Coric toppled No. 16 Alexander Bublik 6-1, 6-1. Jan-Lennard Struff had nine aces in a 1-6, 7-6, 6-2 victory against Sebastian Baez while Tallon Griekspoor also advanced with a 7-6, 4-6, 6-2 win against Dominik Koepfer. Monte Carlo is the first clay-court Masters of the season. Top-ranked Novak Djokovic hopes to win it for the third time but first since 2015. Second-ranked Jannik Sinner looks to continue his strong start to the year.

