Musetti advances to Chengdu Open semifinals

CHENGDU, China (AP) — Lorenzo Musetti has advanced to the semifinals of the Chengdu Open with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Arthur Rinderknech. Musetti outsmarted his French opponent with 32 winners in the quarterfinal match. At the Zhuhai Championships, Aslan Karatsev secured a place in the semifinals by beating Cameron Norrie 7-6 (5), 7-6 (5).

