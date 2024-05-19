Musa scores a goal, Paes has 7 saves as Dallas and Dynamo tie 1-1

HOUSTON (AP) — Petar Musa scored a goal and Maarten Paes tied his career high with seven saves for FC Dallas in its 1-1 tie with the Houston Dynamo. Musa tied the score at 1-1 in the 69th minute. The 26-year dropped a pass Jesús Ferreira, who started a string of three one-touch balls, that last which came when Musa put away an entry played by Bernard Kamungo. Houston had 65% possession and outshot Dallas 18-7, including 8-3 on target. Amine Bassi gave the Dynamo a 1-0 lead in the sixth minute of first-half stoppage time.

