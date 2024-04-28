Musa, Ibeagha score in second half to lead Dallas over Dynamo 2-0

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Petar Musa and defender Sebastien Ibeagha scored second-half goals after Houston was forced to play a man down five minutes into the match and Dallas beat the Dynamo 2-0. Dallas (2-5-2) had the man advantage after midfielder Griffin Dorsey was tagged with a red card for Houston (4-4-1). Still, it took until the 55th minute for Dallas to grab the lead. Musa used an assist from defender Emmanuel Twumasi to score his third goal of the season and second in as many weeks. Twumasi’s assist was his first of the season. Dallas added an insurance goal when Ibeagha found the net in the 80th minute.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.