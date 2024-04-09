Murtough steps down as Man United football director amid shake-up of leadership structure

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — John Murtough is stepping down from his position as Manchester United’s football director ahead of the appointment of a new leadership structure at the English club under its new investors. Murtough has worked at United for 11 years in a variety of roles, including in recruitment and the regenerating the academy. British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe’s purchase of a 27.7% stake in United saw his INEOS company take over control of the club’s soccer operation and he has already started to make changes. Former Manchester City executive Omar Berrada has been hired as chief executive while Newcastle sporting director Dan Ashworth.

