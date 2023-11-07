Murrell sparks Ole Miss past Alabama State, 69-59 to win in Chris Beard’s debut

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Matthew Murrell scored 16 points and was a rebound shy of a double-double in leading Ole Miss to a 69-59 win over Alabama State in coach Chris Beard’s debut as the Rebels’ head coach. Robert Cowherd knocked down a 3 to pull the Hornets within four points, 40-36 and CJ Hines added a free throw a minute later to get within three, but Allen Flanigan answered with a 3 for Ole Miss. Micah Octave’s 3 with 12:49 left got Alabama State within one, 45-44, but TJ Caldwell answered with back-to-back 3s and a layup and sparked a 6-0 run with under eight minutes to play with another pair of layups.

