Murrell scores 18, has 10 steals, Ole Miss stays unbeaten with 74-53 win over Troy

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Matthew Murrell scored 18 points and added 10 steals, and No. 25 Mississippi improved to 11-0 with 74-53 win over Troy. Jaemyn Brakefield scored 17 points, Jaylen Murray added 16 points and Allen Flanigan had 13 points and a game-high eight assists and seven rebounds for the Rebels. Tayton Conerway led Troy with 13 points while Aamer Muhammad added 11. Ole Miss built a 31-22 halftime lead, highlighted by a 15-3 run capped by a 3-point shot from Murray. The Rebels connected on nine consecutive shots to open the second half and Troy never got closer than 14.

