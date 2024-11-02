Murrell runs for 3 TDs as West Georgia routs Lincoln (CA), 88-12

CARROLLTON, Ga. (AP) — Latrelle Murrell ran for 139 yards and three touchdowns and West Georgia routed winless Lincoln (CA) 88-2l in a non-conference game. West Georgia ran for 324 yards and seven touchdowns. Rajaez Mosley had 110 yards on 11 carries for two touchdowns. Quincy Casey completed 5 of 7 for 118 yards passing and two touchdowns and Davin Wydner was 6 of 9 for 91 yards and a score.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.