Murrell, Flanigan lead Ole Miss past Vanderbilt 69-56

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Matthew Murrell scored 24 points and Allen Flanigan scored 16 points and Mississippi fought off scrappy Vanderbilt before pulling away for a 69-56 win. Ole Miss built a 17-10 lead before the Commodores rallied with a 13-5 run for a 23-22 lead. Ole Miss responded and posted its first double-digit lead to make it 38-28 and led 41-32 at halftime. Vanderbilt used an 8-0 run to get within 55-52 when JaQualon Roberts buried an open straight-away 3-pointer with 8:17 remaining. The Rebels immediately countered when Murray made a 3 16 seconds later to start a 10-0 Ole Miss run and the Rebels cruised from there. Tyrin Lawrence scored 14 points for Vanderbilt.

