Murray’s career-high 26 sparks Ole Miss past Mount St. Mary’s 77-68

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Jaylen Murray scored a career-high 26 points and converted six straight from the free-throw line in the final minute-and-a-half to help Mississippi extend its win streak to eight games, holding off Mount St. Mary’s 77-68. Ole Miss entered the game as one of just 14 unbeaten teams in the country. It is just the fourth time in school history that the Rebels have started the season 8-0 and the first time since the 2007-08 season.

