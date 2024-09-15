Murray State rushes past Mississippi Valley State 59-8 for coach Jody Wright’s first victory

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Jayden Johannsen passed for two touchdowns and was one of four Murray State players to rush for a touchdown as the Racers beat Mississippi Valley State 59-8 for coach Jody Wright’s first victory with the program. Johannsen, Kywon Morgan, Jawaun Northington and Kevin Emmanuel each had a rushing score as eight Murray State (1-2) rushers combined to carry it 45 times for 219 yards. Johannsen’s passing touchdowns went for 36 yards to Justice Hill, a former basketball player for MSU, and 38 to Kade Neely. Backup QB Jameson Holcomb also got in on the scoring with a 15-yard pass to Marcus Floyd Jr. early in the fourth quarter.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.