Murray scores decisive goal in shootout and Vermont advances to its first men’s College Cup final

CARY, N.C. (AP) — Max Murray scored the decisive goal in a 4-3 shootout after Vermont and Denver played to a 1-1 draw at the end of extra time, and the Catamounts beat the No. 3 seed Pioneers to advance to their first men’s College Cup final in program history. Vermont (16-2-5), making its first-ever appearance in the College Cup, became just the third team in the last decade to beat two top-four seeds in one tournament after also taking down No. 2 Pittsburgh last weekend. The Catamounts have won 10 NCAA Tournament games over the last three years, the most of any program in the NCAA. Denver (15-4-4) was makings its second appearance in the national semifinals, with the previous coming in a 2016 loss to Wake Forest in extra time.

