Murray scores career-high 29, Iowa beats Seton Hall 83-67

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Kris Murray tied a career high with 29 points, Filip Rebraca added 10 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks and Iowa beat Seton Hall 83-67 on Wednesday night at the Gavitt Tipoff Games.

Rebraca blocked a shot at the halftime buzzer to keep Iowa ahead 34-22. The Hawkeyes shot just 33.3% from the field in in the first half, but their defense held Seton Hall to 20% shooting with 11 turnovers.

Connor McCaffery sank a wide open 3-pointer, off a nice pass from Ahron Ulis, to extend Iowa’s lead to 70-59. The Hawkeyes led by at least nine points the rest of the way.

Murray also grabbed 11 rebounds for his second career double-double. Tony Perkins had 18 points with five assists and McCaffery finished with 11 points for Iowa (3-0), which plays Omaha on Monday.

Dre Davis scored 13 points for Seton Hall (2-1). Kadary Richmond and Jamir Harris each added 11.

Iowa forward Kris Murray (24) shoots over Seton Hall forward Tae Davis during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Adam Hunger Iowa guard Tony Perkins reacts after making a basket against Seton Hall during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, in Newark, N.J. Perkins was called for a technical foul. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Adam Hunger Previous Next

