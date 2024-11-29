Murray scores career-high 28 points as No. 23 Ole Miss beats BYU 96-85 in OT

By BERNIE WILSON The Associated Press
Mississippi forward Mikeal Brown-Jones (1) fights for a rebound with BYU center Fousseyni Traore (45) and forward Richie Saunders (15) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Denis Poroy]

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jaylen Murray scored nine of his career-high 28 points in overtime and No. 23 Mississippi beat BYU 96-85 in the Rady Children’s Invitational to extend its nonconference winning streak to 19 games, the longest in the country. Murray hit a jumper 1:17 into OT to give the Rebels the lead for good. He added two free throws, a three-point play and two more free throws to help put the game out of reach. Dre Davis and Matthew Murrell added 18 points apiece for the Rebels in a fast-paced, sometimes-chippy game, while Sean Pedulla had 13. Ole Miss improved to 6-0.

