Murray scores career-high 28 points as No. 23 Ole Miss beats BYU 96-85 in OT

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jaylen Murray scored nine of his career-high 28 points in overtime and No. 23 Mississippi beat BYU 96-85 in the Rady Children’s Invitational to extend its nonconference winning streak to 19 games, the longest in the country. Murray hit a jumper 1:17 into OT to give the Rebels the lead for good. He added two free throws, a three-point play and two more free throws to help put the game out of reach. Dre Davis and Matthew Murrell added 18 points apiece for the Rebels in a fast-paced, sometimes-chippy game, while Sean Pedulla had 13. Ole Miss improved to 6-0.

