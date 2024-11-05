Murray scores 24 points as No. 24 Mississippi beats Long Island 90-60

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Jaylen Murray scored 18 of his 24 points in the first half, and No. 24 Mississippi beat Long Island 90-60 in the season opener for both teams. Murray shot 7 for 10 from the field, including 5 for 8 on 3-pointers and 5 for 5 on free throws. The Rebels led 44-27 at halftime and increased the lead to 32 points in the second half. Jaemyn Brakefield had 12 points and seven rebounds while Matthew Murrell and Dre Davis each scored 11 points for Mississippi. Brent Davis and Malachi Davis each scored 19 points to lead Long Island.

