Murray scores 21, Flanigan has double-double and Ole Miss routs Arkansas 77-51

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Jaylen Murray scored 21 points, Allen Flanigan had a double-double and Mississippi routed Arkansas 77-51. Murray shot 8 of 15 from the floor and made three 3-pointers. Matthew Murrell added 18 points for Ole Miss (16-3, 3-3 SEC), which shot 47% (31 of 66) overall and scored 22 points from 14 Arkansas turnovers. Flanigan finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds for the Rebels, who ended a two-game skid. Khalif Battle scored 11 points and Joseph Pinion added 10 for Arkansas (10-9, 1-5).

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.