Murray returns to China and wins 1st-round match at Zhuhai. Linette advances to Guangzhou semifinals

ZHUHAI, China (AP) — Returning to China for the first time in four years Andy Murray has won his first-round match at the Zhuhai Championships. He beat local wild card Mo Ye Cong 7-5, 6-3. Murray is bidding for his fifth tour title in China and first there since the Beijing Open in 2016. At the Guangzhou Open top-seeded Magda Linette advanced to the semifinals with a 7-5, 7-6 (6) win over fifth-seeded Rebeka Masarova of Spain. She next plays unseeded Yulia Putintseva.

