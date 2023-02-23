Murray reaches semifinals in Doha, top seed Rublev loses

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Andy Murray has reached the semifinals of the Qatar Open by beating French qualifier Alexandre Muller 4-6, 6-1, 6-2. The 35-year-old Murray will next face Jiri Lehecka after the Czech player upset top-seeded Andrey Rublev 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 in the quarterfinals. Second-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime will face Daniil Medvedev in the other semifinal.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.