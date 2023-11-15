Murray, Murrell lead the way as Ole Miss blunts Detroit Mercy upset bid with 70-69 win

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Jaylen Murray scored 22 points and Matthew Murrell scored 17 points and Mississippi held off upset-minded Detroit Mercy with a 70-69 win. Following a pair of Alan Flanigan foul shots that gave Ole Miss its last lead at 70-69 lead, the Titans put the ball in the hands of Marcus Tankersley who drove the right side, stopped, pivoted, and put up a well-challenged shot that bounced off the rim as time expired. Jayden Stone finished with 22 points and Tankersley scored 19 for Detroit Mercy.

