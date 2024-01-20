Murray hits 3-pointer with 2 seconds left to lift Hawks past Heat, 109-108

MIAMI (AP) — Dejounte Murray hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with two seconds left and the Atlanta Hawks spoiled Udonis Haslem’s jersey retirement night by beating the Miami Heat 109-108 on Friday.

Murray scored 22 points, finishing with his second straight late winner. On Wednesday night at home, he hit a 17-foot jumper as time expired to give Atlanta a 106-104 victory over Orlando.

Bogdan Bogdanovic added 17, Jalen Johnson had 15 and Saddiq Bey 14 for Atlanta, which trailed by four with 35 seconds left. Bogdanovic made a pair of free throws, the Hawks got a stop and then Murray connected.

Tyler Herro and Jimmy Butler each scored 25 points for the Heat, whose 22-game home winning streak against Southeast Division opponents — a run that dated to March 2021 — was snapped. Bam Adebayo added 21 points, Duncan Robinson had 14 and Caleb Martin 10.

The Heat didn’t get a shot off on the final possession. Martin inbounded to Butler, who sent the ball back to Martin, but the buzzer sounded and Miami fell to 9-1 in divisional games. The Heat were the last team unbeaten in division play entering Friday.

The win was the 400th of Atlanta coach Quin Snyder’s regular-season career. He’s the 55th coach to reach that milestone.

Atlanta was without Trae Young, who was sidelined by an illness and missed his third game of a season where he’s averaging 27.2 points and 10.9 assists. The Hawks are 2-1 in those three games without their points and assists leader.

Miami used Kyle Lowry off the bench for the first time this season, moving Martin into the starting lineup and giving the Heat their 23rd starting combination in the season’s first 42 games.

Lowry had started in all 35 of his appearances this season.

Haslem’s jersey retirement came at halftime — leading to a longer-than-usual break for the Heat and Hawks. Typically, intermission is 15 minutes. On Friday, 36 minutes passed from the end of the second quarter to the start of the third quarter, with Haslem and Heat President Pat Riley speaking during the ceremony where the No. 40 banner was raised to the arena rafters.

“Nothing but gratitude right now,” Haslem said.

He made it very clear to his now-former teammates that a win on his special night was the absolute expectation. The Hawks decided to play spoiler anyway, extending a winning streak to three games for the first time since the first week of November.

