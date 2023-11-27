Murray, Cardinals losing grasp on their season with 37-14 loss to Rams

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Kyler Murray spent time on the sideline working on his grip after throwing a couple of errant first-half passes. It didn’t seem to help and, with a woeful performance at home, the Arizona Cardinals may be seeing coach Jonathan Gannon’s first season at the helm slip through their clutches. Murray had his worst game since returning from a torn ACL and the rest of Cardinals were equally ineffective in an ugly 37-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. The Cardinals were dominated on both sides of the ball for their eighth loss in nine games.

