Murray-Boyles scores 27 points in 80-54 win over Towson

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Collin Murray-Boyles scored 27 points, was a rebound shy of a double-double and led South Carolina to an 80-54 win over Towson on Tuesday night. Murray-Boyles shot 9-of-12 from the floor an 9 of 10 from the line in leading the Gamecocks (2-1), who shot 50%. Jacobi Wright followed up a career high of 20 points against South Carolina State with 16 against the Tigers (1-2). Nick Pringle added 15 points and nine rebounds. Nendah Tarke scored 12 points, Tyler Tejada 11 and Christian May 10 for Towson, which shot 30%.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.