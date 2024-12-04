Murray-Boyles records double-double in South Carolina blowout win over Boston College

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. (AP) — Collin Murray-Boyles scored 16 points and grabbed 14 rebounds and South Carolina beat Boston College 73-51 in an SEC/ACC Challenge contest. Boston College’s Chad Venning made his first three shots to give the Eagles a 6-2 lead. Murray-Boyles scored the games first basket with a dunk and added a 3-pointer to reduce South Carolina’s deficit to 6-5. Jamarii Thomas made 1 of 2 foul shots with 16:44 to knot it, and after a little more than two minutes of scoreless play, Murray-Boyles threw down another dunk and the Gamecocks led the rest of the way. Venning scored 12 points for Boston College.

