Murray-Boyles, No. 15 South Carolina pull away in second half for 75-60 victory over Vanderbilt

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Collin Murray-Boyles scored a career-high 31 points and No. 15 South Carolina beat Vanderbilt 75-60 for its 21st victory of the season a year after losing 21 games. The Gamecocks took control in the second half with a 24-10 run that included 12 points and a monster block from Murray-Boyles, the 6-foot-7 freshman who has helped the team to a seven-game winning streak. Murray-Boyles chased down Vanderbilt guard Ezra Manjon, who looked like he had an open lane to the basket. But Murray-Boyles pinned the ball against the backboard as the crowd went wild.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.