Murray-Boyles leads No. 15 South Carolina to 20th win with a 68-65 victory over Mississippi

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Collin Murray-Boyles scored 16 points and No. 15 South Carolina reached 20 victories for the first time in seven years with a 68-65 victory over Mississippi. The Gamecocks won their first game as a ranked team — and sixth in a row overall — after not appearing in the Top 25 since 2017. That was also the last time they reached 20 victories on the way to the Final Four. South Carolina held on despite seeing its 17-point, second-half lead slip to 62-60. But the Rebels fell short and lost their second straight

