Murphy’s 2-run homer in 10th powers Braves past Reds, 5-4

ATLANTA (AP) — Sean Murphy hit a two-run homer in the 10th inning and the Atlanta Braves recovered after blowing a two-run lead in the ninth to beat the Cincinnati Reds 5-4. Murphy blasted the first pitch from Derek Law to center field for his third hit of the game, driving in designated runner Austin Riley. Atlanta snapped a three-game skid. Jonathan India opened the 10th inning for the Reds with a single to right field off Dylan Lee, driving in designated runner Jose Barrero from second base for a 4-3 lead. Braves fill-in closer A.J. Minter blew a 3-1 lead in the ninth, wasting a strong start by rookie Bryce Elder.

