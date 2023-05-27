Murphy sends San Diego State past Utah 4-3 in super regional opener

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — AJ Murphy hit a go-ahead two-run double in the top of the fourth inning and San Diego State held on for a 4-3 victory over Utah in the first game of the best-of-3 Salt Lake City Super Regional. The Aztecs (39-15) will advance to the Women’s College World Series with a win over Utah (40-14), ranked 17th in the coaches poll, on Saturday. A win by the Utes would force a Sunday showdown for the WCWS berth.

