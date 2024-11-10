Murphy, Pelino, defense help Duke push past NC State 29-19 in in-state ACC matchup

By AARON BEARD The Associated Press
Duke's Que'Sean Brown (14) completes a catch between North Carolina State's Bishop Fitzgerald (7) and DK Kaufman (5) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ben McKeown]

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Maalik Murphy threw two touchdown passes and scored the go-ahead TD on a short third-quarter keeper to help Duke grind past NC State 29-19. Todd Pelino kicked 50- and 49-yard field goals for the Blue Devils. The defense also led the way with two takeaways while holding NC State to 268 total yards. CJ Bailey threw a fourth-quarter touchdown pass to Wesley Grimes for the Wolfpack’s only touchdown. NC State settled for four field goals from Kanoah Vinesett. Duke won while finishing with 276 yards and going 0 for 9 on third-down.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.