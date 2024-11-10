Murphy, Pelino, defense help Duke push past NC State 29-19 in in-state ACC matchup

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Maalik Murphy threw two touchdown passes and scored the go-ahead TD on a short third-quarter keeper to help Duke grind past NC State 29-19. Todd Pelino kicked 50- and 49-yard field goals for the Blue Devils. The defense also led the way with two takeaways while holding NC State to 268 total yards. CJ Bailey threw a fourth-quarter touchdown pass to Wesley Grimes for the Wolfpack’s only touchdown. NC State settled for four field goals from Kanoah Vinesett. Duke won while finishing with 276 yards and going 0 for 9 on third-down.

