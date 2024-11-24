Murphy, Pancol combine for three TD plays as Duke beats Virginia Tech 31-28

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Maalik Murphy’s three touchdown passes to Eli Pancol helped Duke overcome his three interceptions in a 31-28 win over slumping Virginia Tech on Saturday night. Pancol racked up 188 receiving yards on five catches and Duke (8-3, 4-3 Atlantic Coast Conference), which had only nine first downs until the last four minutes, held on for its second victory in a row. Virginia Tech’s Bhayshul Tuten rushed for 84 yards and a late touchdown, but the Hokies (5-6, 3-4) lost their third consecutive game.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.