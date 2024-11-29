Murphy has a double-double as No. 25 Mississippi State rolls to an 80-58 win over UNLV

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — KeShawn Murphy had 14 points and 13 rebounds, Josh Hubbard scored 11 and No. 25 Mississippi State overpowered UNLV 80-58 in the Arizona Tip-Off. The Bulldogs used a pair of runs to build a 13-point halftime lead and blew it wide open early in the second half to move into the championship game Friday night against Butler. Mississippi State had a 46-29 rebounding advantage and scored 30 second-chance points off 19 offensive rebounds. Jailen Bedford had 13 points and Jalen Hill added 11 to lead the Runnin’ Rebels.

