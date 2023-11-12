Murphy, Benefield lead Kennesaw State’s 63-3 rout of Virginia-Lynchburg

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Jonathan Murphy threw two touchdown passes and Michael Benefield ran for 106 yards and two touchdowns as Kennesaw State routed Virginia-Lynchburg, 63-3. The Owls limited the Dragons, affiliated the National Christian College Athletic Association, to just 105 yards of total offense.

