Murphy and Nwoko lead Mississippi State to 90-57 rout of No. 18 Pitt

By PAUL JONES The Associated Press
Mississippi State forward Cameron Matthews (4) pulls down an offensive rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Pittsburgh, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in Starkville, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Rogelio V. Solis]

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — KeShawn Murphy scored a season-high 20 points and Mississippi State led from start to finish in thumping No. 18 Pittsburgh 90-57 in the SEC/ACC Challenge. The Bulldogs opened a 35-point advantage in the second half and were never threatened. Michael Nwoko had his first double-double of the season with a career-high 18 points and 11 rebounds. Josh Hubbard scored 12. Jaland Lowe led Pittsburgh with 19 points and Brandin Cummings added 12 for the Panthers, who shot 31% and were outrebounded 49-27.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.