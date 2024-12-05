Murphy and Nwoko lead Mississippi State to 90-57 rout of No. 18 Pitt

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — KeShawn Murphy scored a season-high 20 points and Mississippi State led from start to finish in thumping No. 18 Pittsburgh 90-57 in the SEC/ACC Challenge. The Bulldogs opened a 35-point advantage in the second half and were never threatened. Michael Nwoko had his first double-double of the season with a career-high 18 points and 11 rebounds. Josh Hubbard scored 12. Jaland Lowe led Pittsburgh with 19 points and Brandin Cummings added 12 for the Panthers, who shot 31% and were outrebounded 49-27.

