Murisier claims 1st World Cup win by beating Swiss teammate Odermatt in men’s downhill

BEAVER CREEK, Colo. (AP) — Justin Murisier of Switzerland claimed his first World Cup victory by beating his stellar teammate Marco Odermatt in the opening men’s downhill race of the World Cup season on Friday. Murisier beat Odermatt, the defending World Cup overall and downhill champion, by 0.20 seconds. Slovenia’s Miha Hrobat was third, 0.35 behind Murisier, to earn a spot on the World Cup podium for the first time in his career. Bryce Bennett, who holds two career World Cup wins, was the top American in sixth. Teammate Sam DuPratt, the second-to-last skier on the course, took a tough crash and needed to be taken off in a sled.

