Murekatete, Motuga lead WSU’s upset of No. 19 Arizona women

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Bella Murekatete scored 18 points, Ula Motuga added 16, and the two hit several key buckets down the stretch, lifting Washington State to a 70-59 victory over No. 19 Arizona. Motuga and Murekatete hit two buckets each in a 1 1/2-minute stretch late in the fourth quarter, giving the Cougars a 66-57 lead with 1:07 to go. The Wildcats misfired on their next two possessions and a free throw by Murekatete gave Washington State a 10-point lead with 27 seconds left. Tara Wallack had 12 points and 12 rebounds for Washington State. Astera Tuhina scored 10 points. Esmery Martinez led Arizona with 14 points.

