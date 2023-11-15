Murekatete and Leger-Walker lead No. 24 Washington State women past Montana 61-49

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Bella Murekatete scored 14 of her 22 points in the third quarter, Charlisse Leger-Walker added 19 points and No. 24 Washington State beat Montana 61-49. Washington State (4-0) won at Montana (0-2) for the first time since 1979, snapping a 13-game losing streak. Murekatete was 6 of 8 from the field in the game-changing third quarter compared to Montana’s five made field goals. The Cougars outscored the Lady Griz 21-10 in the frame for a 51-35 lead. Murekatete also grabbed 11 rebounds for a double-double and Eleonora Villa added 10 points for Washington State (4-0). Carmen Gfeller scored 10 points for Montana, which also lost to Gonzaga.

