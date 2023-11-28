Murat Yakin stays as Switzerland coach for Euro 2024 despite winless run and tension with players

BERN, Switzerland (AP) — Switzerland coach Murat Yakin has kept his job for next year’s European Championship after the national soccer federation resisted calls to fire him. The Swiss qualified for Euro 2024 despite a run of eight qualifying games since June when the team beat only Andorra. Leads were wasted by conceding late goals amid reports of tension between the coach and senior players Granit Xhaka and Manuel Akanji. The vote of confidence came four days before Yakin is due at the Euro 2024 draw in Germany. Federation president Dominique Blanc says “Yakin has our full confidence.”

