Munro and Shadab lead Islamabad to PSL playoffs with epic win over Multan

RAWALPINDI, Pakistan (AP) — Colin Munro and captain Shadab Khan led Islamabad United’s epic run-chase against table-toppers Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League as the two-time champion qualified for the playoffs on Sunday. Munro smashed 84 off 40 balls and Shadab added 54 off 31 balls before Imad Wasim made a crucial unbeaten 30 to propel Islamabad to 232-7 for a three-wicket win in its last league game. Islamabad finished with 11 points from 10 games while Multan retains top spot with 12 points with a game in hand. Earlier, Usman Khan posted his second successive century in the tournament as his unbeaten 100 off 50 balls anchored Multan to 228-4 after Shadab won the toss and elected to field under overcast conditions.

