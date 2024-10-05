Munoz throws 6 TD passes, including the game-winner in OT, as Weber State holds off Montana 55-48

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Richie Munoz threw a career-high six touchdown passes that included the game winner in overtime as Weber State held off Montana’s fourth-quarter rally for a 55-48 victory. Munoz hit Damon Bankston with a 7-yard score in overtime. Then Logan Fife was sacked and fumbled the ball on Montana’s first play of overtime to seal it for Weber State (3-3, 2-0 Big Sky Conference). Montana (4-2, 1-1), ranked ninth in the FCS coaches’ poll, scored 25 of the game’s 42 fourth-quarter points.

