Munoz throws 3TDs in Weber State’s 33-21 win over Idaho State

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Richie Munoz threw for 222 yards and three touchdowns — all in the second quarter — and Weber State beat Idaho State 33-21. Munoz’s 23-yard scoring pass to Jaden Thrower with 10:55 before halftime marked the game’s first score. A 19-yard scoring pass to Jacob Sharp 4 1/2 minutes later made it 14-0 and less than two minutes later the score went to 21-0 when he connected with Hayden Meacham on 26-yard score to make it a three-score lead. Jordan Cooke threw for 277 yards, two touchdowns and an interception for the Bengals.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.