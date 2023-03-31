Munoz has 62 for 2-shot lead over Bland in LIV Orlando event

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The LIV Golf-Orlando had two groups that were all former Masters champion. The leader after one round is Sebastian Munoz. He’s not eligible for the Masters. The Colombian opened with an eagle and sailed to a 62. That gives him a two-shot lead over 50-year-old Englishman Richard Bland. Brooks Koepka and Danny Lee are at 65. Lee won the second LIV Golf event of the second season. Dustin Johnson played with Phil Mickelson and Charl Schwartzel. Patrick Reed played with Bubba Watson and Sergio Garcia. All are former Masters champions.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.