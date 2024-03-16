Muniz scores twice as Fulham stops Tottenham reaching top four of Premier League

LONDON (AP) — Fulham striker Rodrigo Muniz has scored twice as Tottenham missed out on the chance of moving into fourth place in the Premier League after losing 3-0 at Craven Cottage. Muniz’s double came either side of Saša Lukić’s first goal of the season and took the Brazilian’s top-flight tally to seven goals in his last seven appearances. Fifth-place Tottenham would have climbed above Aston Villa into fourth for one night at least. Villa visits West Ham on Sunday.

