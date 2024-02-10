Muniz scores again as Fulham beats Bournemouth 3-1 to claim first Premier League win of 2024

LONDON (AP) — Rodrigo Muniz scores a brace as Fulham claims its first Premier League win of the year with a 3-1 victory over Bournemouth at Craven Cottage. Bobby De Cordova-Reid also netted for Fulham while defender Marcos Senesi replied for the visitors. Muniz had scored his first-ever Premier League goal in last week’s 2-2 draw with Burnley. Fulham leapfrogged its opponents into 12th.

