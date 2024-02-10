Muniz scores again as Fulham beats Bournemouth 3-1 to claim first Premier League win of 2024

By The Associated Press
Bournemouth's Lewis Cook, left, and Fulham's Rodrigo Muniz battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match at Craven Cottage, London, Saturday Feb. 10, 2024. (Zac Goodwin/PA via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Zac Goodwin]

LONDON (AP) — Rodrigo Muniz scores a brace as Fulham claims its first Premier League win of the year with a 3-1 victory over Bournemouth at Craven Cottage. Bobby De Cordova-Reid also netted for Fulham while defender Marcos Senesi replied for the visitors. Muniz had scored his first-ever Premier League goal in last week’s 2-2 draw with Burnley. Fulham leapfrogged its opponents into 12th.

